Iran-US Indirect Talks Kick Off in Oman Amid Tehran’s Push for Discreet Diplomacy

By Staff, Agencies

Indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States have officially commenced in Muscat, the capital of Oman, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed on Saturday that the discussions have begun between Dr. Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, and Steve Witkoff, the US President’s Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs.

“The indirect talks between Dr. Araghchi and Steve Witkoff have begun,” Baghaei said in a post on his X account.

He added that the discussions are taking place in separate halls, and that “the viewpoints and positions of both sides are being relayed by the Omani Foreign Minister, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi,” who is mediating the dialogue.

This format aligns with Tehran’s recently articulated diplomatic stance. Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani emphasized that for Iran, “the required negotiations mean a precise dialogue without noise.”

She explained that “every message must be first written and clear, without theatrics and without margin,” adding that “this method prevents the creation of unverified narratives by opponents of negotiations.”

Mohajerani went on to state that “Iran is the one that chose the form of the negotiation,” describing it as a demonstration of “diplomatic rationality suited to the demands of the moment.”

The talks come at a sensitive regional moment and mark a significant diplomatic development. More information is expected as discussions progress.

This item is being updated