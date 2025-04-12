“Israeli” Guards Accused of Degrading Treatment of Palestinian Abductees Before Release

By Staff, Agencies

A recently released Palestinian abductee, Musab Qatawi, has revealed that “Israeli” prison guards forcibly shaved part of his head and etched the Star of David into his scalp shortly before his release.

Qatawi, who spent three years in “Israeli” detention, described the act as part of a broader pattern of humiliation and systematic abuse inside “Israeli” prisons.

Qatawi said he and others were beaten and degraded while being prepared for release: “They brought a rubbish bin, forced our heads inside, beat us, and one guard drew the Star of David on my head.”

He was held in Nafha Prison, where, according to his testimony, detainees faced routine violence, insults, dog attacks and conditions marked by malnutrition, poor hygiene and illness.

He was released alongside Ahmad Manasra, a Palestinian abductee who had been imprisoned for over ten years since the age of 13. Manasra endured long periods of solitary confinement and severe psychological trauma, leading to schizophrenia. Both men’s cases have drawn widespread outrage.

The Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas condemned the treatment of the prisoners, describing it as a clear reflection of the “systematic brutality” employed by the “Israeli” occupation against Palestinian detainees.

The group also noted that Manasra, after his release, was placed under house arrest, barred from media contact and denied a family reception.

These actions, Hamas stated, exemplify a “sadistic and fascist” system that violates basic human rights and reflects the illegitimacy of the occupation. The group called attention to the broader context of worsening prison conditions for Palestinians, especially since October 2023.

According to Palestinian prisoner advocacy groups, over 10,000 Palestinians are currently being held in “Israeli” prisons, excluding those abducted from Gaza during the ongoing war.

“Israeli” detention facilities have long been criticized by human rights organizations and UN bodies for their use of arbitrary detention, torture, degrading treatment and the deaths of Palestinian detainees in custody.