Apple Airlifts 1.5 Million iPhones to Avoid Tariffs and Keep Prices Stable

By Staff, Agencies

Apple has reportedly airlifted 600 tons of iPhones to avoid new tariffs and maintain current prices.

According to Reuters, the company has been ramping up efforts since March, with six cargo jets, each carrying 100 tons, departing from India as the new tariffs went into effect.

The total cargo, which included about 1.5 million iPhones, was measured at around 600 tons, with each iPhone 14 weighing approximately 350 grams [12.35 oz].

This move comes as a response to the 145% tariff imposed on iPhones manufactured in China, with around 20% of the devices now being made in India.

Apple’s strategy to meet production goals involved increasing output at Indian factories and extending operations at the Foxconn India facility to Sundays.

The company also worked to expedite customs clearance in Chennai, reducing the time from 30 hours to just six, in order to beat the tariff deadline.

Thanks to these efforts, Apple appears to have avoided significant price hikes for the iPhone, at least for the time being.