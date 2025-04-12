Trump Replaces Obama Portrait with One Depicting Assassination Attempt Survival

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has replaced the official portrait of former President Barack Obama with a painting of himself during a moment of survival after an assassination attempt.

The artwork, displayed in the White House foyer, captures Trump, bloodied and raising his clenched fist after being shot at during a campaign rally in July 2024.

The White House shared the unexpected change in a video post on X, simply captioned: "Some new artwork at the White House." The Obama portrait, which had hung in the same space, was relocated to the opposite side of the foyer.

News agencies found it unusual to replace a former president’s portrait with that of a sitting president, noting that most presidents wait until leaving office to have their portraits displayed.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung defended the move on X, stating the Obama portrait was only moved a few feet, and responding sharply to critics.

Trump has also been involved with controversies related to portraits outside the White House. Recently, a painting of him at the Colorado state Capitol was removed after he complained that his likeness had been "purposefully distorted."

Trump’s strained relationship with Obama includes promoting the unfounded "birther" conspiracy and accusing Obama of wiretapping his phone, allegations that were never substantiated.