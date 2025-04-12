Gabon Holds First Presidential Election After 2023 Military Coup

By Staff, Agencies

Voters in Gabon headed to the polls on Saturday for the first presidential election since the 2023 military coup that ended a political dynasty lasting over 50 years.

Analysts predict a decisive win for the interim president who led the coup, General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

With 920,000 voters registered, including more than 28,000 overseas, the election is being held at over 3,000 polling stations.

It holds significant importance for the country’s 2.3 million people, a third of whom live in poverty despite the nation's substantial oil wealth.

General Oligui Nguema, who ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba in the coup two years ago, aims to secure a seven-year term in office.

Following the coup, he pledged to restore civilian rule through “credible elections” and officially declared himself a candidate last month.