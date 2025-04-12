Paramilitary RSF Attack Kills 32 Civilians in Sudan’s El Fasher

By Staff, Agencies

At least 32 civilians were killed in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, according to the Sudanese army.

The RSF launched a barrage of suicide drones, followed by simultaneous artillery shelling on the city. Among the victims were 4 women and 10 children, with 17 others injured and taken to hospitals.

The Coordination of Resistance Committees in El Fasher, a local volunteer group, confirmed the attack, noting that the drones and artillery targeted the northern and eastern areas of the city. The group advised residents to stay off the streets due to ongoing drone activity.

Additionally, the Sudanese Doctors Network reported a second RSF strike on the Zamzam displacement camp near El Fasher.

Although no casualties were reported from the strike, the network condemned the use of heavy artillery, calling it an escalation of RSF violence.

Ibrahim Khatir, director-general of North Darfur State’s Health Ministry, also confirmed the attack on the camp but stated that the casualty count was unclear due to distance and communication difficulties.

Fierce fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has been ongoing since May 10, 2024, exacerbating the broader conflict that has been ravaging Sudan since April 2023.

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, over 29,683 lives have been lost in the conflict, while the International Organization for Migration reports that more than 15 million people have been displaced.