Araghchi from Oman: Iran Seeks A Fair, Dignified Agreement

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi in Muscat on Saturday, before the start of talks with the United States, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

Araghchi, who is leading Iran’s delegation, praised Oman’s regional role and thanked it for hosting the talks. “Hosting the indirect Iran-US talks is a sign of [Oman’s] responsible approach to regional issues,” he said, according to the Iran's Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry said Araghchi shared Tehran’s negotiating positions with al-Busaidi, who is expected to relay them to the American side. Al-Busaidi, for his part, described the Iran-Oman relationship as “excellent” and thanked Iran for choosing Muscat as the venue.

Araghchi pointed out Iran is aiming for a balanced outcome in its indirect talks with the United States.

“Our intention is to reach a fair and dignified agreement from an equal footing,” Araghchi told reporters in Muscat.

He added that progress depends on the approach of the US delegation, which is being led by President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

“If the other side has entered with the same mindset, there is a chance for an initial understanding that could lead to a negotiation path,” Araghchi said.

The foreign minister also said the parties could agree on the structure of talks if there is enough political will. “If there is sufficient will, we can decide on a timeline for negotiations,” Araghchi noted.

He also said that the delegates accompanying him are experts who have extensive experience in negotiating.