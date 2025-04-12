Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

UNRWA Sounds the Alarm as Gaza Faces Severe Shortages and Widespread Hunger

folder_openPalestine access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA] raised urgent concerns on Saturday about the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

According to Juliette Touma, UNRWA’s communications director, “all basic supplies are running out in Gaza, meaning that babies and children are going to bed hungry.”

The agency noted that after six weeks of a “Israeli”-imposed siege, which has blocked the entry of aid and commercial supplies, food stocks are dwindling, bakeries are closed, and hunger is rapidly spreading.

UNRWA emphasized that immediate action is necessary to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The “Israeli” army resumed its brutal aggression on Gaza on March 18, breaking the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been established in January.

Since October 2023, more than 50,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the ongoing “Israeli” attacks.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to their actions in Gaza.

Additionally, “Israel” is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice [ICJ] for its actions in the enclave.

Israel Palestine GazaStrip

