Leaked Data Reveals Massive ‘Israeli’ Campaign to Remove Pro-Palestine Posts on Facebook, Instagram

By Staff, Agencies

Internal Meta documents revealed that the "Israeli" entity has played a central role in a widespread campaign to suppress content on Instagram and Facebook that either criticizes "Israel" or expresses support for Palestinians.

The documents reveal that since October 7, 2023, Meta has fulfilled 94% of content removal requests submitted by the "Israeli" entity.

"Israel" currently tops the global list in terms of takedown requests, and Meta has aggressively acted on them—expanding its automated content moderation systems and effectively enabling the most expansive digital censorship operation in recent memory.

Insiders also noted that Meta's AI, which is being trained to handle future content moderation tasks, is learning from the current removals—many of which target posts critical of the "Israeli" genocide in Gaza, which has claimed more than 50,912 lives and left over 115,688 injured.

The leaked files, provided by whistleblowers, offer insight into the internal operations of Meta’s “Integrity Organization,” which oversees safety and content legitimacy on its platforms.

The majority of "Israeli" takedown demands—about 95%—were categorized by Meta under “terrorism” or “violence and incitement.”

These demands have disproportionately affected accounts based in Arab and Muslim-majority countries, in a deliberate strategy to suppress dissenting voices.

Multiple independent Meta sources verified the authenticity of the leaked information. The data also show that Meta responded to "Israeli" requests with extreme speed, removing over 90,000 posts in an average of just 30 seconds.

Following "Israel’s" genocidal campaign against Gaza since October 7, Meta dramatically ramped up its use of automated systems, resulting in nearly 38.8 million additional posts being deleted, blocked, or suppressed across Instagram and Facebook.

Despite the large volume of takedown requests, every "Israeli" request submitted after October 7 includes the exact same complaint language, regardless of the actual content flagged.

In fact, none of the "Israeli" requests appear to detail the specific nature of the allegedly violating material, even though each request typically includes links to around 15 different posts.