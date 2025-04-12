Hezbollah MP Fadlallah: The Gov’t Must Prioritize Ending “Israeli” Aggression, Liberating Lebanese Land

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In a press conference held at the Lebanese Parliament, Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, revealed that since the announcement of the ceasefire, 186 Lebanese citizens have been martyred and 480 others wounded. He emphasized that the national priority must be to halt the ongoing “Israeli” aggression, reclaim occupied territory, and make this issue a permanent item on the government's agenda.

“Since the ceasefire took effect, and despite Lebanon’s full compliance, the ‘Israeli’ army has continued its bloody violations, deliberately targeting civilians,” Fadlallah stated. “Between November 28, 2024, and April 7, 2025, these attacks have claimed the lives of 186 Lebanese citizens and left 480 injured—including children and women who were clearly non-combatants. These are not collateral incidents. These are war crimes, committed in full view of the United Nations, the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee, and the Lebanese state.”

He further condemned the “Israeli” Occupation’s systematic destruction of Lebanese villages. “Entire towns have been bulldozed—homes, trees, infrastructure—erased. The enemy continues to occupy our land,” he said. “Every grain of this soil is sacred, soaked in the blood of our martyrs. Its liberation is not optional; it is an obligation.”

Fadlallah also drew attention to the fate of Lebanese captives. “The enemy still holds several Lebanese detainees, some of whom were kidnapped after the ceasefire. This is not only an act of aggression—it’s a violation of international law. It demands action from Lebanon at all levels, especially in holding the enemy accountable in international legal forums.”

Turning his attention to internal responsibilities, Fadlallah placed the burden directly on the state. “The Lebanese government must act decisively to end these aggressions. It is bound by its ministerial statement to take every necessary measure to liberate occupied land and defend our people,” he said. “It must speak clearly to its citizens—especially the families of the martyrs—about what concrete steps it is taking in response to these ongoing violations.”

He added: “These lives are not statistics. They are our people, our families, our future. Their blood is being shed on Lebanese soil by an enemy of Lebanon, and the government cannot afford to remain silent.”

Fadlallah insisted that national sovereignty must be safeguarded through tangible measures. “The government’s top priority must be putting an end to these violations—by deploying the Lebanese army across every inch of our southern territory and by rebuilding what the enemy has destroyed. Protecting lives, land, and sovereignty is not merely a constitutional duty; it is the essence of national responsibility.”

Reflecting on the role of the resistance during the conflict, he said: “For 60 days, our Resistance fighters stood firm, preventing the enemy from achieving its objectives in the South. Their steadfastness and sacrifices preserved our land. After the ceasefire, the agreement was that the Lebanese state would assume sole authority over areas south of the Litani. Yet the region remains under constant threat.”

He went on: “People in the South continue to suffer daily assaults. They are waiting for the state to fulfill its role, to reassure them that they are not alone. Sadly, to this day, their hopes remain unanswered.”

Fadlallah reminded the audience that the origins of the resistance preceded Hezbollah. “It was the state’s historical failure to protect the South that gave birth to the resistance. That reality must be acknowledged in any serious discussion about confronting ‘Israeli’ aggression, liberating the land, and protecting national sovereignty.”

He continued: “This is the real national issue. How we approach it reveals where our true allegiance lies—whether with Lebanon’s safety and strength, or with agendas that serve other interests.”

Fadlallah also warned of broader regional dangers. “What we are witnessing today—the genocide in Gaza, the destruction in Syria and attempts to fragment and control the region—requires us to rise to the occasion. We must consolidate all elements of national strength within a unified defense strategy—one that is shaped through serious dialogue among those who truly care about Lebanon’s future.”

He affirmed: “We have always been open to dialogue on a national defense strategy. We’ve participated in all previous discussions and have presented a clear, experience-based vision rooted in the national interest.”

Dismissing recent rumors and speculative reports, Fadlallah said: “We are not concerned with leaks or misinformation. Our stance is public and transparent: Lebanon’s primary problem is the ‘Israeli’ occupation and its repeated violations of our sovereignty. Solving this requires determination and collective effort. We are fully prepared to engage in any sincere dialogue on a national defense plan.”

He added: “Our goal is to keep Lebanon free, secure, and strong—to defend the gains of the resistance, and to build a capable and just state that adheres to the constitution and the rule of law. We reject all foreign meddling in our institutions, be it from embassies or foreign officials. Lebanon must not be a pawn in anyone’s game.”

Criticizing certain internal factions, Fadlallah said: “Unfortunately, some parties are actively working to weaken the state from within. They are attacking institutions, undermining the Cabinet, and targeting the Presidency. Their goal is to drag the country into internal conflict to serve the interests of the enemy.”

He cautioned: “Even after 50 years, some of these factions have failed to learn the lessons of the Civil War. On the anniversary of April 13, 1975—the day Lebanon spiraled into bloodshed—we must remember that Hezbollah did not exist at the time. The real question is: who actually led the country into war, and with whose weapons?”

He continued: “Rather than confronting the ‘Israeli’ threat, some have chosen to wage a media war against the resistance, seeking to discredit its legacy and sacrifices. Their rhetoric seems aimed at avenging the 1982 defeat of the ‘Israeli’ project, by targeting those who contributed to Lebanon’s liberation and security. This is nothing short of a coordinated campaign to achieve through discourse what the enemy failed to accomplish on the battlefield.”

Fadlallah warned that such behavior only fuels division. “They’re using their platforms to fabricate a false internal crisis—as if the resistance were the cause of aggression rather than its response. This only serves to distract from the real issue: the occupation and the killing of innocent civilians.”

He also addressed recent claims regarding the Beirut port. “These accusations about weapon smuggling are baseless and part of a broader ‘Israeli’ disinformation campaign. The state itself has verified that no such activity took place. We don’t need to deny falsehoods—the facts speak for themselves.”

Fadlallah called on the judiciary to act. “It is the judiciary’s duty to hold accountable those who spread false information, incite the enemy, or provoke sectarian tensions. The law must apply equally to all.”

In conclusion, he reaffirmed Hezbollah’s stance. “As representatives of the people, we are committed to building a strong, sovereign Lebanese state—one that rises from within, rooted in its laws and constitution. Our position on the defense strategy and the Resistance’s arms remains firm: halting the aggression and liberating the land are the top priorities. We are ready to join any serious dialogue, just as we did in the past.”

He reiterated that official statements represent their stance. “Our position is conveyed solely through official channels—either by designated officials or in formal statements. We do not rely on anonymous sources,” he affirmed.

“This stance was first declared by the late Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and later reaffirmed by Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem during the funeral of the two esteemed martyr leaders, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, in the context of the national defense strategy.”

He noted that the Resistance maintains ongoing communication with the President of the Republic. “Once the framework and mechanism for dialogue are established, we will engage—just as we have consistently done in all previous rounds of national dialogue.”