- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
’Israeli’ Violations of Ceasefire Agreement with Lebanon
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 40 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites
By Abir Qanso
Between November 27, 2024 and April 6, 2025, “Israeli” forces committed 1,816 violations of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. These included repeated airspace breaches, ground attacks and cross-border incursions, resulting in 120 martyrs and 220 injuries.
The aggression also led to widespread destruction of homes, farmland and the environment, highlighting a systematic targeting of civilians and their livelihoods.
Comments
- Related News