Trump Ready to Compromise for Iran Deal

By Staff, Agencies

As high-level nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran prepare to unfold in Oman on Saturday, both sides are publicly adopting a posture of cautious scrutiny — questioning whether the other is negotiating in good faith or merely buying time.

US President Donald Trump has signaled that Iran must move quickly toward a deal or face military consequences. But Iranian officials remain deeply distrustful, still stung by Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord.

Two US officials speaking to Axios claimed that, even now, they are unsure whether Tehran is coming to the table with genuine intent.

“The main question we want answered from the Iranians is whether they have the political will to have a serious discussion so that we won't have to resort to the other alternative,” said one US official. The same source added that Trump is willing to make compromises to strike an agreement.

Tehran’s tone, while firm, mirrored the message. “We do not prejudge. We do not predict,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei. “We intend to assess the other side's intent and resolve this Saturday. We shall reflect and respond accordingly.”

In a pointed remark aimed at Washington’s rhetoric, Baqaei urged the US to “value” Iran’s decision to “give diplomacy a genuine chance” in the face of Trump’s “confrontational hoopla".

Leading the US delegation is Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, who is arriving in Oman from Russia following talks with President Vladimir Putin — a meeting that included a discussion of Iran’s nuclear program. Witkoff, described as a key internal advocate for diplomacy, will be supported by State Department nuclear experts.

But his measured stance contrasts sharply with that of senior administration figures like “National” Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, both of whom are more hawkish and reportedly open to the use of force.

Iran’s delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, a veteran of the 2015 nuclear deal negotiations. He will be joined by two senior deputies, also well-versed in past rounds of talks.

The US insists the talks will be direct, but Tehran has maintained that Saturday’s discussions will begin indirectly, with both parties in separate rooms exchanging messages via mediators.

According to a source with knowledge of the talks, the initial indirect format may shift to face-to-face negotiations later in the day, depending on the progress.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a starker warning, “Iran has a choice to make — you can agree to President Trump’s demands, or there will be all hell to pay.”