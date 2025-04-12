Yemen Targets ’Israeli’ Military Sites

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] have announced that they launched a drone operation targeting two "Israeli" military sites in the occupied Jaffa region, citing it as a direct response to the ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

According to a statement issued by the YAF on Friday, the operation was carried out using two “Yaffa” drones and formed part of a steadfast support for the Palestinian people and resistance fighters in Gaza.

On the same day, "Israeli" forces conducted a deadly airstrike on Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood, claiming lives of at least 29 civilians—most of them women and children. Over 50 others were injured, and dozens remain trapped under rubble, local sources reported.

This comes as Gaza Health Ministry stated that since the "Israeli" genocidal campaign began in October 2023, more than 50,912 people have martyred and over 115,688 injured in Gaza Strip.

The YAF reiterated their commitment to standing with the Palestinian people, stating they would not retreat from their position.

“We will not stop,” the statement read, “and American aggression against Yemen will not deter us from our religious, moral, and humanitarian duty toward Gaza until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.”

Earlier Friday, the YAF also claimed responsibility for a retaliatory strike targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea.

The YAF Wednesday announced that they had successfully shot down another US MQ-9 Reaper drone, marking the third such incident in just ten days.

“With the help of Allah Almighty, our air defenses were able to shoot down an American MQ-9 drone while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of al-Jawf Governorate, using a suitable, locally manufactured missile,” Yemeni army said.

The MQ-9 Reaper is a high-end surveillance and strike drone used extensively by the US military.

With an estimated unit cost of $33 million, the loss of three drones amounts to nearly $100 million in damages for Washington.