In a statement issued on Friday, the Yemeni armed forces said it targeted enemy warships in the northern Red Sea, led by the American aircraft carrier Truman.

The Statement of the Yemeni Armed Forces:

As part of confronting the American aggression against our country and in response to its crimes against our people, the missile, UAV, and the naval forces continue to target enemy warships in the northern Red Sea, led by the American aircraft carrier Truman.

Over the past few hours, they have targeted it in a joint military operation using several cruise missiles and drones.



The Armed Forces, through the continuation of their defensive operations, confirm the enemy's failure to effect on Yemeni military capabilities and that, with Allah's help, they will continue to perform their defensive duties on land and at sea.



The Armed Forces salute our great Yemeni people for their honorable million-man march in Sab'een Square and across all squares, affirming their rejection of the American aggression and their confrontation and resistance, as a jihad for the sake of Allah and in fulfillment of their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty toward the oppressed Palestinian people.

Sooner or later, the enemy will realize that the steadfast, struggling people of Yemen do not submit or kneel except to Allah, the Almighty, the Compeller.

In Allah we rely and from Allah we seek help.



Sana'a,

Shawwal 13, 1446 AH

April 11, 2025 AD