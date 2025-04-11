US Military Dismisses Greenland Base Commander After Vance Visit

By Staff, Agencies

The US military removed Colonel Susannah Meyers from her position as commander of the Pituffik base in Greenland, with a statement from the US Space Force emphasizing that any actions undermining President Trump’s agenda would not be tolerated.

The military did not specify why Meyers was dismissed, but it came to light that she distanced herself from Vice President JD Vance’s remarks during his visit aligning with Trump's push to take over Greenland.

The decision to remove Col. Susannah Meyers was announced in a statement by the US Space Force that was posted on social media by Sean Parnell, the chief spokesman for the Pentagon.

Parnell shared a Military.com article stating that Col. Meyers sent an email distancing herself from VP JD Vance's visit on March 28, which was received by base staff, including US military personnel and civilian contractors from Greenland, Denmark, and Canada.

She wrote that she "spent the weekend thinking about Friday's visit -- the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you."

"I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base," Meyers added.

Parnell said that “actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated.”

The Space Force made a statement saying, “Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties.”

Trump has dismissed other high-profile military leaders since he took office in January, including Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Charles "CQ" Brown, the Navy's top leader Adm. Lisa Franchetti, and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Slife.