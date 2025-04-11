Trump Administration Intensifies Crackdown on International Student Visas

By Staff, Agencies

The Trump administration has significantly escalated efforts to revoke visas and residency permits of international students in recent weeks, according to a new analysis by Inside Higher Ed.

The report reveals that within just five days, 147 student visas were canceled across 48 educational institutions — a figure believed to be only a fraction of the true total. The surge in cancellations reflects a broader pattern, with the administration showing no indication of slowing its efforts.

While some students have faced revocation due to political issues, including alleged support for Palestine, others have seen their visas canceled for relatively minor infractions.

One case highlighted a Colombian undergraduate at the University of Florida who was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] after being caught driving with an expired license.

The study also warns that many affected students may not even be aware that their visas have been voided.

Some smaller colleges remain silent about cancellations, fearing that public disclosure could draw additional scrutiny from federal authorities.

The findings raise concerns across the higher education sector, which increasingly views the crackdown as a threat to academic exchange and institutional autonomy.