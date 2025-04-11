UK Chancellor Pushes for Closer EU Defense Funding Ties Amid Global Shifts

By Staff, Agencies

British Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to urge deeper defense financing cooperation between the United Kingdom and the European Union during a high-level meeting of EU finance ministers in Warsaw, Poland.

As the EU convenes under the Ecofin framework — currently chaired by Poland — Reeves will make the case that closer defense collaboration is essential for both economic and national security in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Her visit comes amid broader geopolitical uncertainty and in response to former US President Donald Trump’s push for Europe to take more responsibility for its own defense. Reeves is expected to advocate for joint efforts in defense spending, highlighting the importance of a unified approach.

One major topic on the agenda is a proposed €150 billion EU re-armament fund, which would allow member states to finance military equipment and weapons. While the UK is not a formal participant due to Brexit, it is seeking involvement — a move that requires a formal defense agreement with Brussels. However, talks have stalled due to lingering disputes, including unresolved fishing rights.

According to reports, the UK Treasury has suggested a financial model that would let participating countries sidestep counting large defense expenditures as upfront capital costs in their national budgets — a significant advantage for nations with strict fiscal policies.

In preparation, British officials quietly met with select European counterparts at a private dinner in Brussels, also hosted by Poland, to discuss the mechanics of the proposed defense fund.

“A strong economy needs a strong national defense,” a Treasury spokesperson said, underscoring Reeves' mission to build consensus around a shared European defense strategy.

The push aligns with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recent commitment to raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP — the most significant increase since the Cold War. Reeves’ Warsaw visit also signals renewed efforts to reset EU-UK relations, with a broader summit scheduled for May 19.