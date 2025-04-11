US to Boost Philippine Military Capabilities Amid Rising Tensions with China

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is set to significantly enhance the Philippines’ military capabilities through increased military funding and intensified joint exercises, according to Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro.

Speaking from Manila on Thursday, Teodoro said Washington is expected to provide approximately $500 million annually in military aid through 2029.

Citing China's increasingly aggressive posture in the region, Teodoro emphasized the importance of the US-Philippine alliance. “The efforts for deterrence, joint resilience, and alliance building will not change,” he asserted, affirming continued close military ties under President Donald Trump’s administration.

As tensions between Washington and Beijing deepen—particularly in the South China Sea—the Philippines has become a central strategic partner for the US in its regional posture.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth underscored this commitment during a recent visit to Manila, his first stop in a broader tour of Asia, where he reiterated the “ironclad” nature of the alliance.

In a move that reflects the growing military partnership, the Trump administration recently exempted military assistance to the Philippines from a broader aid freeze. Additionally, the US State Department has approved a possible $5.6 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Manila.

Teodoro noted that the initial funding would focus on boosting surveillance capabilities in disputed waters. However, he also revealed the Philippines’ intention to acquire a medium-range missile system.

Among the options being considered is the land-based Typhon system, which was previously deployed to the country during joint drills. The Typhon can launch Tomahawk cruise missiles, capable of reaching deep into Chinese territory—an issue that has drawn sharp criticism from Beijing.

To support these military enhancements, the Philippine defense department is also exploring the possibility of tapping domestic capital markets for additional funding.