Loyal to the Pledge

Iran: We’re Giving Diplomacy A Genuine Chance with Oman Talks

folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that the upcoming indirect talks between the Islamic Republic and the US on Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program will test Washington’s goodwill and seriousness.

“In earnest and with candid vigilance, we are giving diplomacy a genuine chance,” Baghaei said in a post on social media platform X on Friday, a day before the start of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Oman.

He stressed that Washington “should value this decision made despite their prevailing confrontational hoopla.”

The spokesman noted that the outcome of the meeting will determine Iran’s upcoming moves.

“We do not prejudge. We do not predict. We intend to assess the other side’s intent and resolve this Saturday,” Baghaei stressed. “We shall reflect and respond accordingly.”

His statements echoed earlier remarks made by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

On Tuesday, Araghchi said the Saturday talks are an opportunity to test the seriousness of the US, “which has a long history of non-commitment and unilateralism."

 

Iran Oman UnitedStates

Comments

