Ms. Rachel Targeted for Voicing Concern for Gaza Children

By Staff, Agencies

Rachel Griffin Accurso—better known as Ms. Rachel, a beloved figure in early childhood education—is facing attacks from a pro-"Israel" lobby after she expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The lobby, “StopAntisemitism”, accused her of “spreading Hamas propaganda” following her public comments about the starvation of Palestinian children and her calls for increased humanitarian aid.

In a letter addressed to US Attorney General Pam Bondi and obtained by The Post, the group’s director, Liora Rez, urged an investigation into whether Ms. Rachel had violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act [FARA]—a law traditionally applied in cases of covert foreign influence.

One example targeted by the group included a post about Fadi al-Zant, a Palestinian child suffering from cystic fibrosis and starvation. His condition was confirmed by his mother in an interview for The Washington Post. “StopAntisemitism” also dismissed credible reports of children dying from hypothermia in Gaza’s winter, despite documentation from UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders, and Gaza’s Health Ministry.

While “StopAntisemitism” continues to defend “Israeli” genocide in Gaza, leading international human rights bodies—including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the International Court of Justice—have raised serious concerns about possible war crimes and what the ICJ described as a “plausible risk of genocide.”

As of April 2025, over 51,000 Palestinians have been martyred in the “Israeli” war, mainly women and children, not to mention the hundreds of thousands now at risk of starvation.

Ms. Rachel, whose Songs for Littles program has become a staple for young children, has stressed that her involvement is not political but rooted in empathy.

“I saw trauma in children’s eyes and couldn’t stay silent,” she told The Independent.