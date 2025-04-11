Imam Khamenei’s Aide Warns of Deterrent Measures against IAEA

By Staff, Agencies

The senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Ali Shamkhani, has warned that threats against Iran could result in the suspension of Tehran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] and expulsion of its inspectors.

“Continued external threats and putting Iran under the conditions of a military attack could lead to deterrent measures like the expulsion of IAEA inspectors and ceasing cooperation with it,” Shamkhani wrote in a post published on the social media platform X on Thursday.

He further underlined that “Transferring enriched material to safe and undisclosed locations in Iran could also be on the agenda.”

The remarks come as US President Donald Trump has again warned of military action if Tehran does not agree to a deal with Washington over its civilian nuclear program.

In comments in a meeting with a group of media and cultural activists in Algeria on Tuesday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the only subject to be mooted at the upcoming negotiations with the US in Oman is the nuclear issue and assurances about the peaceful nature of Iran’s atomic activities.

“The nuclear topic, which means making transparency and giving assurances about the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the removal of the cruel sanctions, will be the only topic of the talks,” he said, outlining the agenda of the indirect talks on Saturday.

Araghchi noted that the upcoming negotiations in Muscat will give diplomacy a new opportunity, calling them "a test to gauge the seriousness of the United States, which has a long history of non-commitment and unilateralism".