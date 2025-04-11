More Palestinians Martyred as ‘Israel’ Intensifies its Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel’s" incessant air and artillery strikes have claimed lives of more Palestinian women and children across Gaza as the occupying entity presses ahead with its plan to forcibly displace the population of the besieged strip.

The latest attacks on Thursday targeted tents housing displaced people in the city of Khan Yunis. "Israeli" artillery fire also struck Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza and Rafah in the south.

At least five Palestinians had been martyred in "Israeli" air strikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn Thursday.

This brings the martyrdom toll from "Israeli" attacks on the Strip to 45 Palestinians since Wednesday, including 35 in a bombing of a house on Baghdad Street in the Shujaiyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

These strikes also injured over one-hundred and left 80 people missing under the rubble.

Meanwhile, health facilities in Gaza are in a devastating situation. Gaza’s health ministry has said that almost 60,000 children are at risk of serious health implications due to malnutrition.

Hospitals and medical centers in Gaza are facing “dangerous and unprecedented” shortages of essential medicines.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 37% of essential drugs and 59% of medical supplies are completely out of stock, along with 54% of cancer and blood disease medications.

Emergency, surgery, and intensive care units are operating with severely depleted life-saving treatments.

Around 80,000 diabetic patients and 110,000 with high blood pressure are no longer receiving care.

The occupation entity said its siege that cut off Gaza from food, fuel and medicine, among other vital supplies, is worsening the crisis and creating “catastrophic” challenges for treating patients and the wounded.