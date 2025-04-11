Under the New Regime: “Israeli” Settlers Freely Traverse Syrian Tourist Sites

By Al-Ahed News

“The 210th Division, the Golan Regional Council, the Golan tourism authorities and the Golan tour institutes have collaborated to create an opportunity for a visit to a place that, until now, had been completely inaccessible,” stated Uri Kellner, the so-called head of the “Ramat Golan” Regional Council, prior to the commencement of the tours organized under the “Israeli” decision permitting settlers to traverse areas of the occupied Syrian territory during the Passover holiday.

“For instance, the Ruqqad River is a beautiful spring that flows within ‘Israel’, yet it extends beyond the border fence. Until now, access to it had been precluded by security concerns. However, today, access has become entirely secure, which has prompted us to organize tours to the area,” he added.

In an unprecedented move, and in light of the new regime in Syria, “Israel” plans to organize tourist trips during the Passover holiday within the occupied Syrian territories. Historical and archaeological sites, observation points and swimming pools beyond the border fence will be opened to tourists during the holiday next week, on Monday and Tuesday, as part of an initiative by the Keshet Yonatan Institute, the Nature and Parks Authority and the Golan tourism authority. Approved by the “Israeli” military, this initiative responds to the new security situation at the northern border, according to the “Israeli” website "Maariv".

“The tours will extend beyond the southern Golan Heights fence to its northern part. Registered tourists will visit the Hejaz Railway tunnel in Yarmouk and they will embark on a time-tunnel experience leading to the railway track and Tunnel 105, which lies beyond the fence. Furthermore, for the first time, ‘tourists’ will be able to visit the ‘Hrokad’ stream (Ruqqad River and Wadi Ruqqad), which had been prohibited for ‘Israelis’ and only a few had been permitted to visit it and witness its magnificent waterfalls and the beautiful pools of water nestled between its massive basalt walls,” reported "Maariv".

“Settlers will also visit the Hammam Bridge, located on the banks of the Yarmouk River, beyond the border fence. This bridge was part of the valley railway, a branch of the Hejaz Railway tunnel, which was blown up by the so-called ‘Jewish Resistance Movement’ during the Night of the Bridges. The ‘tourists’ will cross the surrounding fence and walk to the massive bridge. Moreover, there will be special and intriguing tours in the northern Golan Heights to ‘Mount Dov’ [Shebaa Farms] and the Hasbani River enclave, which is considered a rare and beautiful part of the landscape that stretches from Lebanon’s Valley into ‘Israel’. This area, which was a war zone until just a few months ago, has now returned to its rural scenery,” mentioned the website.