Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Has No Interest in Peace, Seeks to Obliterate Palestinian Issue

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi strongly condemned the ongoing "Israeli" acts of aggression against Palestinians, stating that solid evidence shows that the occupying entity has no interest in peace and is seeking to completely obliterate the Palestinian issue.

Delivering a televised speech on Thursday evening, Sayyed Al-Houthi also vehemently denounced "Israel’s" conduct vis-à-vis the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

He said the “Israeli” entity has not only failed to adhere to its commitments but has also been carrying out widespread attacks and full-blown genocide in the region with the support of the United States.

In parallel, Sayyed Al-Houthi sharply criticized blatant "Israeli" violations of the Gaza ceasefire deal, saying, “By God's grace, we [Yemeni forces] embarked on the path of supporting and aiding the Palestinian people ever since such infringements began.”

The Ansarullah leader stressed that "Israel", with the incitement and open support of Washington, completely violated the ceasefire agreement and avoided negotiations on the second phase of the deal.

He described the ongoing "Israeli" atrocities as “an all-out and genocidal campaign against the people of Gaza, pointing out that the Palestinian nation enjoyed only short-lived peace at the beginning of the implementation of the agreement, but due to the destruction of vital infrastructure, the situation exacerbated.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi also criticized the situation of Palestinian detainees, “The issue of Palestinian inmates is a fundamental and undeniable matter for all Palestinians. Even many 'Israeli' settlers have realized that criminal [Benjamin] Netanyahu and his clique do not care about the situation of Palestinian detainees,” he said.

“The Gaza ceasefire agreement could have led to the release of 'Israeli' captives without the massacre of Palestinian people, especially women and children, and widespread destruction in Gaza.

"What had been envisaged in the deal were the rational and minimum rights of Palestinian people in the field of captive exchange, cessation of brutalities, and an end to hunger,” he added.

He said Palestinian detainees are enduring great torments and suffering much in "Israeli" detention centers, and cases of horrific torture in these prisons cannot be ignored in any way.

He said the Zionist entity's threats regarding the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, “If 'Israel' succeeds in displacing Palestinian people from Gaza, the next step will be displacement from the West Bank. The displacement campaign in the West Bank is underway in a phased and planned manner.”

Moreover, the Ansarullah leader also made a reference to the closure of UNRWA schools in al-Quds and the deprivation of Palestinians’ right to education, describing it as a hostile act.

“The displacement of Palestinian people is clearly supported by the US, and [President Donald] Trump reiterated this issue this week. Trump has announced that after expelling Palestinians from Gaza, he will turn the region into a "Freedom Zone."

“This remark is meaningless. How can one talk about freedom while the people of that region are displaced and under occupation?” Sayyed Al-Houthi stated.

The Ansarullah chief said the US control over Gaza constitutes an oppressive and criminal invasion, not freedom. “This oppressive and barbaric process, which is accompanied by American support and participation, must be answered back.”

Referring to "Israeli" strikes across Syria, Sayyed Al-Houthi cautioned that the Zionist entity seeks to establish a “Greater 'Israel'” and expand its influence in the region.

He warned Muslims, especially Arabs, not to remain silent in the face of the oppression and crimes of "Israel" and the US and to fulfill their responsibility through collective and popular activities in support of the Palestinian people.

He also emphasized the need for continuous and coordinated international action to protect the rights of Palestinians.