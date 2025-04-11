Cracks in the Ironclad Alliance: The Shifting US Public Opinion on ’Israel’

By Mohamad Hammoud

For decades, "Israel" has enjoyed strong bipartisan support in the United States. American Evangelical Christians have been taught that supporting "Israel" is a way to receive God's blessings, citing Genesis 12:3, which states, "I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse." Conversely, secular Americans were encouraged to support "Israel" based on shared democratic values and humanitarian principles, such as providing refuge for the Jewish people after the Holocaust.

Both groups have historically contributed to the robust US-"Israel" relationship, cemented by billions in military aid and joint military exercises. Organizations like AIPAC [American Israel Public Affairs Committee] have spent millions lobbying lawmakers and shaping public discourse to maintain this status quo.

But something is changing. Recent findings from the Pew Research Center reveal a significant decline in American public support for "Israel," particularly among younger Americans across both major political parties. For the first time in decades, more Americans are expressing sympathy for Palestinians and openly criticizing US support for "Israel." This change signals a generational, political, and moral shift that could reshape US-"Israel" relations.

A Pew Snapshot: What the Numbers Say

The Pew survey published in late 2024 found that unfavorable views of "Israel" among younger Republicans under 50 surged from 35% in 2022 to 50% in 2025. Similarly, younger Democrats' negative perceptions rose from 62% to 71% during the same period, highlighting a generational divide in priorities and values.

Another factor contributing to waning support for "Israel" is the decline in religious affiliation in the US, especially among evangelical Christians, who have historically supported "Israel" through a biblical lens. As the number of religiously unaffiliated Americans grows, this faith-based connection weakens.

Support for conditioning US aid to "Israel" based on its human rights record has risen across party lines, with many Democrats and independents agreeing that military assistance should include accountability measures. This marks a significant shift from previous decades when criticism of "Israel" was politically toxic. Today, despite laws countering boycotts against "Israel," progressive Democrats and human rights groups oppose what they see as apartheid policies and collective punishment of Palestinians.

These generational and political shifts in the US reflect a broader change in global perceptions of "Israel," with increasing criticism of its policies, particularly regarding its treatment of Palestinians.

Why the Shift?

This transformation in public opinion results from several converging factors:

Social Media and the Decentralization of Narrative

Traditional media outlets have framed the “Israeli”-Palestinian conflict through a biased lens, portraying “Israelis” as victims and Palestinians as aggressors. Social media platforms have radically altered that dynamic, allowing Palestinian journalists and activists to reach global audiences while bypassing traditional media gatekeepers.

Now, traditional media cannot obscure the truth. Footage of bombed-out schools, hospitals, and refugee camps in Gaza can go viral within minutes, and young Americans witness these images in real-time, drawing their conclusions. When they see a 10-year-old pulled from rubble or a grieving father cradling his dead child, official explanations lose credibility. They recognize that "Israel" is mercilessly massacring Palestinians.

A More Diverse and Politically Conscious Generation

The younger generation in the US is more racially diverse and politically aware than ever. Movements like Black Lives Matter have deepened their understanding of systemic injustice, drawing parallels to the treatment of Palestinians. Terms like “apartheid” and “colonialism” are now part of their discourse on global justice.

This generation doesn’t automatically equate criticism of "Israeli" policy with antisemitism. Instead, they demand consistent application of human rights—whether in Ferguson, Ukraine, or Rafah.

Failure of Hasbara and AIPAC’s Waning Influence

Despite significant spending on public relations and lobbying, pro-"Israel" advocacy groups are losing the narrative battle. AIPAC still holds influence in Congress, but its ability to sway public sentiment, especially among youth, has declined. Emotional portrayals of Palestinian suffering resonate more than polished advertisements.

Ironically, AIPAC’s aggressive tactics have backfired, alienating young voters and activists who view these efforts as censorship and manipulation.

"Israel’s" Shift to the Far Right

Another major factor is "Israel’s" political trajectory. The government, especially under Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition, has embraced extreme policies. From discussing the annexation of the West Bank to enshrining Jewish supremacy in law, "Israel" is no longer pretending to pursue a two-state solution. This new reality is disillusioning for Americans who believed "Israel" shared “our values.”

What This Means for US-"Israel" Relations

The implications are profound. While the US government continues to provide over $3.8 billion in military aid to "Israel," public pressure is mounting. Lawmakers—especially those aligned with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party—are beginning to challenge the blank-check approach. Figures like Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Sen. Bernie Sanders are calling for investigations into “Israeli” war crimes and advocating for accountability.

As public opinion shifts, political calculations change. Candidates can no longer assume that unconditional support for "Israel" is a winning issue, especially in primaries dominated by young, engaged voters. A growing segment of the electorate is demanding accountability—not just for "Israel," but for US complicity.

If this trend continues, US policy toward "Israel" may become more conditional and aligned with international law. This does not mean an end to the alliance, but it could mark the end of its immunity.

Conclusion: A New Political Reality

The shifting US public opinion on "Israel" represents a generational awakening. Americans—especially the young—are no longer willing to accept double standards in foreign policy. They are connecting the dots between domestic and international injustice and calling for coherence between American values and actions. Despite lobbying efforts, the tide is turning. For the first time, US support for "Israel" is being questioned not from the margins, but from the center of public consciousness. History may remember this moment as the slow unraveling of an unquestioned alliance, giving way to a new era where human rights guide foreign policy.