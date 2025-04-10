Detainee Ahmed Manasra Freed After 10 Years in ’Israeli’ Prisons

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" authorities released 23-year-old Ahmad Manasra from Nafha Prison in the "Negev" Desert on Thursday, ending 10 years of imprisonment.

"Israeli" authorities deliberately released Ahmad Manasra away from the main gate of Nafha Prison, where his family had been waiting to welcome him.

After his release, he encountered a resident of "Be’er Sheva" and used their phone to call his family and let them know he had been free.

Ahmad Manasra’s lawyer stated that that his client was released in a highly fragile mental state, having endured torture and solitary confinement from 2021 up until the start of the current war.

He also added that he was subjected to the same harsh treatment and punitive measures imposed on other prisoners during the conflict.

Israeli" Intelligence warned Manasra's family from celebrating his return, the lawyer added.