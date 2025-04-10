Sudan Tells ICJ UAE ’Driving Force’ Behind ’Genocide’

By Staff, Agencies

Sudan told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the "driving force" behind what it called a genocide in Darfur via its support for rebels fighting the Sudanese army.

Sudan accused the UAE of providing weapons to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been fighting a two-year civil war against the Sudanese army, and while the UAE denied these allegations, UN experts and US lawmakers considered the accusations credible.

Sudan has also accused the UAE of complicity in genocide against the Masalit community through their backing of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that have been battling the Sudanese army since 2023.

The UAE denies supporting the RSF and has dismissed Sudan's case as "political theatre" distracting from efforts to end the war that has killed tens of thousands.

Since the war began in April 2023, tens of thousands of people have been killed and 12 million displaced, resulting in what the United Nations has labeled the world’s largest displacement crisis.

In the case's opening statement, Sudan's acting Justice Minister, Muawia Osman, told the court that the "ongoing genocide would not be possible without the complicity of the UAE, including the shipment of arms to the RSF".

"The UAE's ongoing support fuels genocide by aiding RSF in killing, rape, displacement, and looting," stated Osman.

Sudan wants ICJ judges to force the UAE to stop its support for the RSF and make "full reparations", including compensation to victims of the war.

The case comes a day after the United States and Saudi Arabia called on the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces to resume peace talks in the country's conflict.