By Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relations has denied recent media reports claiming information from within the organization, emphasizing that all official positions are released through authorized channels.

Hezbollah media relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah Media Relations has recently observed that certain media outlets have been circulating news and information attributed to sources within Hezbollah or its officials. These claims are completely unfounded in every aspect.

Hezbollah Media Relations reiterates once again that no sources within the organization are authorized to share information, and that Hezbollah's positions are communicated solely through official statements released by its media relations or through statements made by its officials on official platforms.

The Media Relations office urges the media to exercise the highest level of accuracy and objectivity, and to refrain from publishing or endorsing any claims unless they are officially issued by the appropriate authorities. It also affirms its readiness to provide any necessary clarifications and respond to inquiries to support professionalism and credibility, and to avoid spreading inaccuracies that could mislead public opinion.