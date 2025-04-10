S Korea Opposition Leader Launches Presidential Bid After Yoon’s Removal

By Staff, Agencies

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung officially announced his candidacy for president on Thursday, following the impeachment and removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The snap election is scheduled for June 3.

Lee stepped down as chairman of the Democratic Party the day before the announcement and currently leads in most public opinion polls. A recent Realmeter Korea survey showed 49.5% of respondents saw him as the most suitable candidate, with strong leads in various hypothetical matchups.

In an 11-minute video message, Lee prioritized tackling income inequality and reviving South Korea’s struggling economy. He criticized the previous administration for neglecting economic issues and promised significant government investment in advanced science and technology. He argued that such innovation had become too costly for smaller businesses to manage alone.

On foreign policy, Lee emphasized a pragmatic and balanced approach. He acknowledged the importance of South Korea’s alliance with the US and its trilateral cooperation with Japan — key initiatives of the Yoon administration — but made clear that his main priority would be safeguarding South Korea’s national interests.

“We will cooperate where we can, compete where we must, and manage conflicts appropriately — all guided by what’s best for the Republic of Korea,” Lee stated.

Lee also praised the resilience of South Korean democracy in the face of Yoon’s brief declaration of martial law before being impeached in December. The Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment in a unanimous ruling, sparking widespread public demonstrations across a politically divided nation.

“The true strength of South Korea’s democracy lies not in the constitution alone, but in its people,” Lee said. “We have once again shown we do not yield under oppression.”

Lee narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential race and remains a polarizing figure. While his conviction for an election law violation was recently overturned, he still faces trials on corruption and bribery charges.

The 61-year-old gained national prominence as a progressive reformer during his time as mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi Province. There, he introduced bold social welfare initiatives, including a basic income pilot for young adults that later expanded to the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Yoon’s conservative People Power Party has scheduled a national convention for May 3 to select its presidential nominee. Potential candidates include Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

Although Lee enjoys strong support from his political base, he remains a divisive figure. Leading up to Yoon’s impeachment ruling, Lee wore a bulletproof vest at public events and survived a stabbing attack in Busan earlier this year.