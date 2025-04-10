Nearly 1K ‘Israeli’ Air Force Reservists Sign Letter Demanding End of Gaza War

By Staff, Agencies

Haaretz revealed that nearly 1,000 "Israel" Air Force personnel published a letter on Thursday morning calling for the return of all captives and for an end to the fighting in Gaza.

Reserve and retired aircrew fighters said in the letter that "Israel's" war currently serves mainly political and personal interests, not security interests.

"The continuation of the war does not contribute to any of its declared goal and will lead to the deaths of the captives, 'Israeli' personnel and settlers, and to the attrition of the IOF reserve forces."

The signatories to the letter added that as has been proven in the past, only a deal can bring back the captives safely, while military pressure mainly leads to the killing of the captives and the endangerment of "Israeli" personnel.

The letter also called on all "Israeli" settlers to mobilize and demand the end of the war. "Every day that passes puts their lives at risk," they said.

Twenty-five “Israelis” retracted their signatures after their Air Force commander Tomer Bar threatened them with dismissal from the service, the report said.