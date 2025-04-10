US Intensifies Aggression on Yemen: Several Civilians Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

At least three civilians were martyred in new US airstrikes on Yemen's capital, bringing to 107 the total number of martyrs in such attacks across the country since mid-March.

The al-Masirah television, citing Yemen's health ministry, said the strikes hit the al-Sabeen district early Thursday, adding that the death toll from the attack has not yet been finalized, but based on initial reports, “three civilians have been martyred and a number of others have been wounded.”

The US warplanes bombed the Bani Hushaysh district northeast of Sana'a in four attacks, and Kamaran Island west of Hudaydah in the Red Sea.

According to the ministry, US air raids claimed lives of a total of 107 civilians, including women and children, and injured 223 others between March 15 and April 9.

The US signaled on Monday that it is planning to step up its violent campaign of airstrikes on Yemen.

Anis al-Asbahi, the ministry's spokesperson, told the Saba news agency that the US crimes in Yemen would not have occurred without the silence and inaction of the international community.

US atrocities "reveal the brutality of this savage aggression, which does not hesitate to attack civilians, in a failed attempt to break the will of the Yemeni people" as they keep supporting the Palestinian cause, he added.

Asbahi called on the international community to expose and condemn US aggression against civilians, public facilities, and medical establishments.

Washington has portrayed its attacks as an attempt to restore freedom of navigation in the waters around Yemen.

However, Yemen has rejected the US allegation that it poses a threat to international shipping, saying it is solely targeting the ships that are “Israeli”-owned, flagged, operated or headed to ports in the occupied lands.

Despite intensified American airstrikes, Yemeni missile and drone operations have continued to target US warships in the Red Sea, and the country’s armed forces are still capable of shooting down US drones.

On Wednesday, the Yemeni army said it carried out a military operation against an “Israeli” military target in “Tel Aviv”, and against the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the north of the Red Sea, using a Yaffa drone.

Earlier Wednesday, the army said the Yemeni forces shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone engaged in “hostile missions” in the country’s airspace.

The army said it will continue the retaliatory operations in support of the oppressed Palestinians until the Gaza war ends.