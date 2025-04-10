Trump to Withdraw US Troops from Europe

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the United States could demand its NATO allies in Europe and elsewhere pay more for the privilege of hosting American soldiers on their soil – and may even consider withdrawing forces – as part of broader negotiations over his sweeping tariff policy.

NBC News reported on Tuesday that the US is considering withdrawing up to 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe.

Sources noted that while the exact figure is still under discussion, the proposal could affect American forces stationed in Romania and Poland – two NATO members close to Russia’s border.

Asked on Wednesday whether he has “any plans” to reduce the number of US troops in Europe or other NATO countries, Trump did not rule out the possibility.

As of early 2025, there were nearly 84,000 US troops stationed in Europe, with the largest concentrations in Germany and Poland, and smaller deployments in Romania, Estonia, and Lithuania, according to US European Command.

NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, warned on Tuesday against reducing the forces the Pentagon had “surged forward” under former President Joe Biden following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

“It’s my advice to maintain that force posture as it is now,” Cavoli told a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

In response, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that “the only person that will make a determination about force structure of US troops in Europe will be President Trump, the commander-in-chief.”

“And we will continue to have ongoing discussions, including inside the context of Ukraine-Russia negotiations, about what our force posture should be on the continent – a posture that best addresses American interests and ensures burden sharing in Europe as well,” he added.