“Israel” Bombs Several Civilian Houses in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces escalated attacks on southern Lebanon Wednesday, in yet another blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and the ceasefire agreement.

In details, an "Israeli" helicopter attacked a house in Yater, southern Lebanon, with two missiles after residents of three homes in the town received threatening calls from "Israel" warning of imminent bombardment.

Meanwhile, an "Israeli" drone struck prefabricated rooms in the southern town of Ramyeh in the western sector.

Throughout Wednesday afternoon, "Israeli" occupation warplanes and reconnaissance aircraft conducted persistent flights over various southern regions.

"Israel" has been regularly attacking southern Lebanon, most recently injuring a civilian after the “Israeli” occupation forces opened fire on a gathering of civilians in Mays Al- Jabal near the border.

This comes two Lebanese citizens were martyred in an "Israeli" airstrike targeting a bulldozer in the southern Lebanese town of Zebqin on Sunday afternoon, with the initial civilian death toll of one later rising to two after a critically wounded individual succumbed to his wounds.

The latest "Israeli" attacks follow the visit of US Deputy Envoy to the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, to Lebanon on April 5, during which she held discussions with the three top Lebanese leaders on several issues, including the situation in southern Lebanon and the borders with occupied Palestine and Syria.

A couple of days ago, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the importance of applying "maximum pressure on 'Israel' to stop its ongoing attacks on various areas, especially residential ones," calling for a complete halt to the "Israeli" attacks.