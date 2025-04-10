Hamas Launches Legal Case in Britain to Remove ‘Terror’ Label

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has filed a legal appeal in the United Kingdom in an unprecedented move, challenging the British government's decision to designate the group as a “proscribed terrorist organization.”

The case, submitted on Wednesday, seeks to overturn the classification, with Hamas asserting that it is a legitimate movement advocating for Palestinian self-determination and liberation, not a “terrorist entity.”

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a prominent leader of the group and its head of international relations, is spearheading the appeal.

He has vehemently rejected the UK’s characterization of Hamas in those terms, reminding that the group’s goal is to liberate Palestine from “Israeli” occupation, not to target Western nations.

Marzouk has stressed that the resistance movement’s struggle was against Zionism, a colonial project targeting Palestine, while underlining that the group has never harbored any plans to harm Jewish people.

“We are not fighting against Jews, we are fighting against the Zionist entity, which is an illegitimate entity in Palestine,” he stated.

He also denounced the UK for rendering support for Zionism and the establishment of “Israel” regime in 1948, and regretted that the entity continues the legacy of colonialism in the region.

Drawing comparisons to global liberation struggles, Marzouk likened Hamas to South Africa’s African National Congress [ANC] and Ireland’s Sinn Féin, stressing that like these movements, Hamas represents a legitimate resistance force against foreign occupation.

Hamas’ legal team, led by two British barristers from Riverway Law, a law firm based in South London, underscores that the proscription not only misrepresents the group, but also obstructs freedom of speech and stifles open dialogue.

The lawyers also contend that by labeling Hamas as a “terrorist group,” the British government violates international obligations related to the prevention of genocide and crimes against humanity -- which “Israel” has been indulging in across the Gaza Strip, where the movement is headquartered.

They assert that Hamas is the sole effective force resisting the ongoing genocide being committed by “Israel” in Gaza.

The British government first proscribed Hamas’ military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, as a “terrorist organization” in 2001.

In 2021, the political wing of Hamas was also added to the proscription list. The Home Office tried to defend its decision, claiming that Hamas operated as a “unified terrorist entity.”

However, Hamas’ lawyers strongly contest this characterization, clarifying that the group functions as a broad-based resistance movement with political and social dimensions.

The Hamas political bureau cheif reportedly calls on the world countries, especially the Arab states, to mobilize their pro-Palestine positions.

The UK Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, has 90 days to respond to the petition. If the case is rejected, it will proceed to a tribunal for further legal proceedings.

If successful, it could lead to a reevaluation of Hamas' designation.