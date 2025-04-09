Three Killed, Three Injured in Mass Shooting Incident in Virginia

By Staff, Agencies

A shooting incident in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, has left three Americans dead and three others injured, authorities say, as gun violence continues to plague the United States.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that the shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the Olde Greenwich area of Fredericksburg, located near Spotsylvania County, about 60 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

The sheriff’s office went on to say that no suspects have been apprehended, stressing that the shooting may have been carried out by more than one attacker.

The three injured people were hospitalized in unknown condition, it said, adding that the ages of the victims were unavailable.

Major Elizabeth Scott from the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said at a news conference that the incident was still characterized as an "active shooter situation," urging residents who live near the area to stay indoors.

“We still have an active, ongoing investigation with no suspects in custody, so we’re asking the public to please stay clear of the area, let the investigators do their job," the major said.

Scott further noted, "Multiple investigators are still there trying to determine who the suspects were and what the motive is."

“We will be here all night until we find the suspects,” she added.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools also announced on its website that the start of classes would be delayed by two hours on Wednesday, citing “the profound impact this incident has had on members of our school community.”

“This delay will allow us the necessary time to prepare our buildings and staff to welcome students with the care and support they may need during this difficult time,” it said.

Gun violence is epidemic in the United States, with nearly 47,000 gun-related deaths in the country in 2023, according to the latest available statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).