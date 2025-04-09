Please Wait...

Yemen Conducts New Retaliatory Strikes on ’Israeli,’ US Targets

folder_openMiddle East... access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s armed forces have conducted new airstrikes on US and "Israeli" targets in retaliation for "Israel’s" US-backed campaign of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Yemeni army said it “carried out a military operation against an 'Israeli' military target in Occupied Yaffa [Tel Aviv], using a drone called ‘Yaffa.’”

According to the statement, the Yemeni forces also conducted a drone operation against the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the north of the Red Sea.

The army said it will continue the retaliatory operations in support of the oppressed Palestinians until the Gaza war ends.

Since October 2023, Yemeni forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting "Israeli" ships or vessels heading toward ports in the occupied territories.

In support of "Israel," the US announced the formation of a maritime task force in the Red Sea in December 2023 to protect the passage of vessels bound for the "Israeli"-occupied territories.

The Yemeni forces responded by ramping up their strikes against strategic and sensitive "Israeli" and US targets.

The Yemeni forces paused their retaliatory strikes in support of the ceasefire that took effect in Gaza on January 19 before "Israel" broke it in March.

Israel Yemen gaza genocide drone strikes

