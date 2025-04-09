Iranian President Urges ‘Respectful’ Talks, Pushes Back on US Demands

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remains committed to negotiations but rejected engaging under pressure, signaling no shift in its stance toward the United States as tensions have flared.

Pezeshkian further stated: “We believe in negotiations, but not at any price,” during a meeting with political party representatives late Sunday.

“We are not seeking war, unrest or nuclear weapons. But how can we talk when the US puts us under maximum pressure and threatens us daily?”

US President Donald Trump has extended an offer to Iran for direct negotiations aimed at addressing concerns over its nuclear program, but the overture was accompanied by a stern warning: failure to engage would result in bombing "the likes of which they [Iran] have never seen before."

In response to the US threats, Iran elevated its military readiness and cautioned neighboring countries against supporting any US military actions, warning of repercussions for neighbors who might facilitate an attack; the escalation has raised international concerns, prompting nations like Russia to offer mediation.

Pezeshkian further underlined that he had phone conversations with all the regional leaders, saying that Tehran’s relations with these countries have improved significantly compared to the past. However, he distinguished the US as a separate case, citing Washington’s longstanding sanctions and coercive policies.

“We negotiate with the world and we are not looking for conflict,” he said. “But we will not submit to humiliation.”

Pezeshkian once again said Iran's nuclear program is not geared toward military purposes. “This isn’t just my personal assurance,” he said. “It’s a religious ruling by the Supreme Leader.”

“West cannot bring our country to its knees by assassinating our scholars, scientists,” he confirmed, noting that “The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khamenei has only allowed indirect negotiations with the US because we do not trust it.”