- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israeli” Supreme Court Rules “Shin Bet” Chief to Stay Amid Legal Dispute
By Staff, Agencies
“Israeli” media reported that the so-called “Supreme Court” issued on Tuesday an interim injunction requiring “Shin Bet” Chief Ronen Bar to remain in his position until further notice.
The court has also proposed that the government and the attorney general reach an agreement on the matter, setting a deadline for April 20.
Last month, Netanyahu announced the unanimous approval on a motion to dismiss Bar, citing "lack of trust" and ordering him to vacate his position by April 10.
“Israeli” Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit said, "Since we saw some sparks of willingness here... we are giving you until after Passover [which ends on April 19] to try to reach some kind of creative solution that is agreed upon" by both sides.
The Times of "Israel" indicated that Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, alongside representatives from the Attorney General’s Office, appeared open to negotiating a resolution.
On their part, "Israeli" opposition leaders are calling on the government to respect the court’s interim injunction.
Yair Golan, head of the left-wing Democrats, cautioned the entity against defying the ruling, warning that “any attempt to evade the High Court will be met by an unprecedented civil struggle by the determined democratic majority,” underscoring, underscoring that any evasion of compliance with the law means not staying in the office for a single more day.
Comments
- Related News