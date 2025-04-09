Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

“Israeli” Sources Admit: IOF Has Destroyed Only 25% of Hamas Tunnels in Gaza

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff

“Israeli” security sources have revealed that the "Israeli" Occupation Forces [IOF] has destroyed only about 25% of Hamas’s tunnel network in the Gaza Strip so far, according to a report aired Wednesday morning by "Israel’s" Channel 12.

The sources added that these statements were made during internal discussions within the "Israeli" security establishment. They also highlighted the significant presence of smuggling tunnels extending from Egypt into Gaza, amid ongoing concerns about weapons being funneled to Hamas.

Despite this, "Israel" has refused to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, even though experts have warned that controlling the corridor does not necessarily guarantee an end to smuggling beneath it.

Israel Hamas Palestine PhiladelphiAxis

