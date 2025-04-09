UK PM: Renewed “Israeli” Assault on Gaza Is ‘Wrong’ and Occupation ‘Unlawful’

By Staff, Agencies

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has openly criticized the renewed “Israeli” attacks on Gaza, calling them “wrong” and reaffirming the UK’s position that “Israel’s” occupation of Palestinian territories is “unlawful.”

Speaking before the Parliamentary Liaison Committee, Starmer said there has been a prolonged lack of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza and stressed the urgency of restoring a ceasefire, delivering aid, and securing the release of hostages.

He reiterated support for the so-called “two-state” solution, calling it the only viable path to lasting peace. Since October 2023, “Israel’s” aggression on Gaza has resulted in the martyrdom of more than 50,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Starmer's remarks come as “Israel” faces mounting international legal challenges.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Additionally, “Israel” is under scrutiny at the International Court of Justice over accusations of genocide.

On a different note, the UK premier also expressed concern over US President Donald Trump’s plans to impose new tariffs, describing them as “very challenging” and economically damaging.

Starmer emphasized the importance of defending key industries like steel and urged for international cooperation to reduce trade barriers while preparing for potential retaliatory measures.

“The world is changing before us,” he said, underscoring the need for economic resilience and stronger global partnerships.