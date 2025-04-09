US Bill Threatens Work Visa Route for 30K Indian Students, Triggers Panic

By Staff, Agencies

An Economic Times report unveiled that over 300,000 Indian students in the US could be affected by a newly introduced bill that proposes to eliminate the Optional Practical Training [OPT] work authorization program.

An OPT program, particularly the one involving Science Technology Engineering Math [STEM], allows international students to stay in the country for up to three years after graduation to gain work experience.

The bill, reintroduced in Congress in March, has sparked widespread anxiety among current F-1 and M-1 student visa holders, who are now urgently seeking employment opportunities that could lead to an H1-B work visa, the report said.

H1-B visas are primarily sponsored by US and Indian tech companies, and many students are hoping to secure these visas as a means to remain in the US.

Poorvi Chothani, of LawQuest, a Florida-headquartered immigration law firm, told ET, if the bill passes, these students could be forced to leave the US immediately, missing out on work opportunities and the chance to earn an American salary to pay off their student loans.

According to the Open Doors 2024 report, there were over 300,000 Indian students in the US during the 2023-24 academic year, with approximately one-third eligible for OPT.

The uncertainty surrounding OPT is taking a toll on Indian students, many of whom are now filled with doubt about their future. Some are even cancelling plans to return home for the summer break, fearing that re-entry into the US may be difficult, the report said.

Additionally, top universities such as Cornell, Columbia, and Yale have informally advised international students not to leave the country.

Previous attempts to eliminate the OPT program have been unsuccessful, but the current bill is part of a broader series of anti-immigration measures – including large-scale deportations – implemented by the administration of President Donald Trump.

During his February visit to the US, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to address concerns related to illegal immigration and human trafficking through cooperative efforts with Trump. New Delhi has reportedly identified around 180,000 Indian nationals who either entered the US illegally or have overstayed their visas, and is working with the Trump administration to “take them back.”

According to reports, international students, including those from India, contribute significantly to the US economy. In the 2023-24 academic year, they contributed a record $43.8 billion and held 378,175 jobs, according to the NAFSA: Association of International Educators.