Flooding in Kinshasa Leaves 43 Dead and Thousands Displaced

By Staff, Agencies

The death toll from recent flooding in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has risen to 43, according to government officials.

The disaster, which struck overnight from Friday to Saturday, was triggered by the Ndjili River overflowing its banks after intense rainfall, causing widespread flooding and landslides across several neighborhoods.

Many of the fatalities were the result of drowning or structural collapses, as the deluge overwhelmed vulnerable areas. An additional 46 individuals remain hospitalized with injuries.

The Interior and Security Ministry reported that nearly 3,000 residents have been displaced and are now sheltering in temporary sites. Among the hardest-hit areas are the communes of Ndjili and Masina, which lie adjacent to the river.

Government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya noted that residents previously reluctant to leave high-risk zones will not be allowed to return to their damaged homes, citing the need to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

He added that President Felix Tshisekedi has emphasized the urgent need for sustainable housing solutions in Kinshasa, a city frequently affected by severe flooding.

In 2022, similar floods claimed the lives of at least 100 people.