Yemen Downs Another US Drone, Vows To Continue Gaza Support

By Staff

The Yemeni armed forces issued the following statement:

In response to the ongoing American aggression against our country and its horrific massacres against our people, our air defenses, with the help of Allah Almighty, were able to shoot down an American MQ-9 drone while it was carrying out hostile activities in the airspace of Al-Jawf Governorate, using a suitable, locally made missile.

The drone is considered the third shot down by our defenses in 10 days, and the eighteenth during the 'Promised Conquest' and the 'Holy Jihad' battle in support of Gaza.

Our Forces affirm will persist on supporting Gaza and implementing their defensive missions to confront any aggression against our country.

We are fully prepared to deal responsibly with any attempt to undermine our sovereignty, security, and stability, and our operations will not cease until the aggression against Gaza is halted and the blockade is lifted