Araghchi: Iran Doesn’t Trust US, But Will Test It

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, confirmed that the US is well aware of the formidable nature of the Islamic Republic’s defensive capabilities, while underlining the country’s sufficient preparedness to defend itself.

Araghchi noted that the Islamic Republic does not trust Washington, but will nonetheless test it in upcoming indirect negotiations.

“At the very least, the Americans know well how far the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defensive power can extend,” he said during a meeting with Algerian elites and media executives in the African country’s capital Algiers on Tuesday.

The top diplomat made it clear that Iran’s commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness, asserting, “The Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek war. However, if necessary, it knows well how to defend itself.”

He separately underscored, “We doubt the intentions of the US and are not certain they possess the will for a fair and serious negotiation, but we will test them.”

The latter comments concerned the prospect of indirect negotiations that are set to begin between Araghchi and the United States regional envoy Steve Witkoff in the Omani capital Muscat on Saturday with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi as mediator.

“If their demand is for Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons, that demand can be examined,” Araghchi said. “But if they have other objectives in mind, they may not achieve them,” he added.

In the same context, the official dismissed the West’s claims -- as spearheaded by Washington -- that the Islamic Republic was pursuing nuclear weapons.

“The claim that Iran seeks nuclear weapons is a baseless accusation,” he said. “We are confident in the peaceful nature of our nuclear program and are prepared to address any concern or worry through diplomacy.”

The foreign minister reiterated his and other Iranian officials’ earlier remarks that direct negotiations with the United States were off the table as long as Washington retained its hostile posture.

“Negotiations must take place from a position of equality, fairness, and dignity, not under ‘maximum pressure’ and military threats,” he said.

“As long as ‘maximum pressure’ and threats continue, fair conditions for negotiation do not exist, and we will not engage in direct talks,” Araghchi stated, referring to the US’s way of sustaining and even ramping up its already illegal and unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic, while repeatedly threatening Tehran with military aggression.

Nonetheless, Iran has left the door open for diplomacy, Araghchi noted, “The path of diplomacy is not closed, and we have announced that we are open to indirect negotiations with the US,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official warned that the "Israeli" occupation entity was actively attempting to ignite broader regional conflict, pointing to "Tel Aviv’s" expansionist regional aggression, namely its war of genocide on the Gaza Strip as well as its escalated deadly aggression towards the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria.

“In recent months, we have had wide-ranging consultations and talks with regional countries,” he said. “I believe there is a proper understanding among them of the need to stand up to 'Israel’s' warmongering, and I hope this continues.”

The top diplomat pointed to his earlier meeting with his Algerian counterpart and the country’s president, during which he had highlighted strong bilateral ties and common regional concerns, especially regarding the crisis across the Palestinian territories.

The foreign minister condemned the "Israeli" October 2023-present genocide in Gaza, "The Zionist entity seeks to expel people from both Gaza and the West Bank, eliminate Palestinian identity, and fully occupy Palestinian lands,” he warned, stressing, ‘Resistance the only effective counterforce; cannot be destroyed at all.”

Araghchi, however, stressed that despite recent losses among regional civilians and resistance leaders at the hands of the occupying entity, the concept of resistance against "Israeli" occupation and aggression remained a vital, indestructible force throughout the region.

“There is no doubt that resistance has taken hits in recent months and that its commanders have been martyred, but this does not mean the loss of the existence or concept of resistance,” he said.

In contrast to Western narratives, Araghchi emphasized, resistance movements in Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen were independent actors, not “Iranian proxies.”

“What unites various resistance groups is a shared cause and goal, nothing else,” he said. “The West tries to portray these resistance groups as Iran’s proxies, which is a mistake.”

In the meantime, he reiterated Iran’s position that it supported any movement, whether Sunni or Shia, which was committed to justice and liberation, regardless of political alignment with Tehran.