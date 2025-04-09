US Continues to Strike Yemen: More than 22 Raids, Dozens of Martyrs

By Staff, Agencies

As part of its continuous aggression, the United States has launched 22 fresh deadly airstrikes across several provinces around Yemen shortly after subjecting the country to dozens of similar aerial attacks.

Yemeni sources reported the new assaults on Wednesday, saying they targeted the capital Sana’a and the central province of Ibb among other places.

In the capital, eight new airstrikes were reported, though no immediate casualties have been confirmed yet. The strikes are believed to have hit critical infrastructure, further disrupting civilian life in the city.

In Ibb, three airstrikes reportedly targeted the communications network in what appeared to be an effort to dismantle civilian sites and sever lines of internal coordination.

The most devastating toll, however, was reported in the western province of Hodeidah, where six civilians, including two children and a woman, were confirmed dead. At least 16 others were also injured, many of them critically.

Rescue teams are, meanwhile, still working to remove the rubble and search for survivors in the aftermath of the bombardments.

Human rights groups say the targeting of Hodeidah, a densely-populated city that also serves as Yemen’s main port and humanitarian lifeline, has raised serious concerns over the continued erosion of civilian safety and the flow of essential aid into the country.

The attacks took the overall instances of American aerial aggression towards the already impoverished country to some 50 within the past 24 hours.