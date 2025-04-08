Egypt Rejects Displacing Gaza Residents: Abdelatty to US Envoy Ortagus

By Staff, Agencies

The Egyptian Foreign Minister affirmed Egypt's rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza under Trump's plan during a meeting with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met on Tuesday with US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus and Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Tim Lenderking.

They discussed the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in pursuit of shared interests.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tamer Khalaf stated that during the meeting—held on the sidelines of the Middle East-America Dialogue conference in Abu Dhabi.

the two sides exchanged views on recent developments in Gaza and the West Bank amid "Israel’s" dangerous escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Khallaf noted that "Abdelatty stressed the importance of restoring calm, solidifying the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and ensuring the implementation of its three-phase plan.

He also emphasized the critical need to facilitate the entry of humanitarian, medical, and shelter aid into Gaza to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people."

He added that "Egypt refuses displacing the Palestinians from their lands."

The spokesman added that Abdelatty outlined the Gaza reconstruction plan, which has been approved by Arab and Islamic states and enjoys support from the European Union, Japan, and other international actors.

He also stressed that Egypt is committed to convening an international conference for Gaza's reconstruction in collaboration with the United Nations and the Palestinian government, with key international stakeholders' participation.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of fulfilling Palestinian people's legitimate aspirations and hoped to improve coordination with the US administration for achieving just peace in the Middle East.