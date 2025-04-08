US Could Pull 10,000 Troops Out of Eastern Europe – NBC

By Staff, Agencies

The US is considering withdrawing up to 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. The move could come as US President Donald Trump is engaged in talks with Russia to reach a settlement in the Ukraine conflict and seeks to focus more on China.

Six unnamed US and European officials confirmed that units in question are part of 20,000 personnel deployed by former US President Joe Biden in 2022 following the Ukraine conflict.

The sources noted that while the exact figure is still under discussion, the proposal could affect US troops stationed in Romania and Poland – two NATO members close to the Russian border.

According to NBC, European officials expressed concern that a potential drawdown could stoke fears within NATO that the US is abandoning the bloc in the face of the perceived Russian threat.

Former US Defense Department senior official Seth Jones predicts a move to weaken the US military posture and increase Moscow's willingness to interfere in Europe.

In early 2025, about 84,000 US troops were in Europe, mostly in Germany and Poland, with smaller numbers in Romania, Estonia, and Lithuania, per US European Command.

The Trump administration is increasing defense spending on European NATO members, urging them to take more responsibility for their own defense and concentrate on China containment.

Meanwhile, the US is engaged in talks with Russia to reach a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict and restore bilateral relations, which sank to an all-time low during the Biden administration.

Moscow has repeatedly expressed strong concern about NATO expansion and the bloc’s military activities on its borders.

Russia has welcomed what it called a willingness by Washington to explore the “root causes” of the Ukraine conflict – including Kiev’s desire to join NATO, which has long been a red line for Moscow.