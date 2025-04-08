Pro-Palestine Activists Facing Deportation Decry German Crackdown Amid “Israeli” War on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Three foreign pro-Palestinian activists residing in Germany have denounced what they call state repression, after being issued deportation orders for their participation in protests condemning the ongoing “Israeli” genocide in Gaza.

Among them are two Irish nationals — artist Roberta Murray [31] and Shane O’Brien [29] — and American student Cooper Longbottom [27]. They were joined by Polish cultural worker Kasia Wlaszczyk. All four were involved in an October 2024 protest at Berlin's Free University in support of Gaza, amid “Israel’s” brutal war on the Palestinian territory.

German authorities allege the activists pose a threat to public safety, citing minor offenses such as trespassing, resisting arrest, and insulting police officers — all reportedly committed during pro-Gaza demonstrations.

The deportation orders instruct the individuals to leave Germany by April 21 or face forcible removal.

Alexander Gorski, a lawyer representing two of the activists, criticized the decision as politically motivated. He confirmed that Berlin’s Department for Interior and Sport has pushed to revoke the residency of his clients, even overruling the city’s own immigration office, which expressed concern about expelling EU citizens — especially given the legal protections they are entitled to under EU freedom-of-movement laws.

Adding to the controversy is the lack of transparency: Gorski revealed that his legal team had yet to receive official details of the charges, making it difficult to prepare a defense. “We have not yet received the file,” he said, adding that the actions allegedly committed during the protest remain vague.

In Ireland, the case has sparked a political outcry. Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the deportation orders against Irish nationals as a “fundamental concern” and emphasized the importance of protecting EU citizens’ rights.

He also pointed to the incident as evidence of a stark contrast between the Irish and German approaches to “Israel’s” actions in Gaza, pledging to raise the issue with German counterparts.

Ireland’s Foreign Office has confirmed awareness of the situation and expressed readiness to offer consular support to the affected citizens.

The activists themselves reject accusations of antisemitism and any links to the Hamas resistance movement, instead asserting that their actions were intended to expose what they see as the erosion of civil liberties in Germany, particularly in the context of pro-Palestine activism.

They argue that Germany's repressive measures are shielding “Israeli” war crimes in Gaza and silencing dissent, at a time when solidarity with the Palestinian people is more urgent than ever.