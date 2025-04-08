NATO Chief Says China Military Expansion ’Staggering’

By Staff, Agencies

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during his visit to Japan on Tuesday, described China's military growth as "staggering," underscoring the alliance's intent to expand its presence and partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Let us not be naive about China," Rutte told the Japan Times, adding, "The build-up of their armed forces and investments in their defence industry, and in their defence capabilities, is staggering."

Rutte toured the Yokosuka naval base and a Japanese defense firm ahead of his meeting with Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, where he emphasized deeper cooperation.

"NATO and Japan share the same values, and we face many of the same challenges," Rutte told Nakatani, adding that: "China, North Korea and Russia are stepping up their military exercises and their cooperation, undermining global stability, and that means what happens in the Euro-Atlantic matters for the Indo-Pacific and vice versa."

"A stronger Japan-NATO cooperation is necessary in an increasingly dangerous world."

Nakatani agreed, noting Japan's ongoing efforts to double its defense budget in response to emerging threats.

Moreover, Rutte was due to meet Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday.

Trump's visit to NATO is a response to increasing pressure on European members to increase military spending and Asia-Pacific allies to strengthen defense capabilities against China and DPRK.

In an interview with Japan Times, Rutte said: "The US wants NATO to be more involved (in the region). Not in an Article 5 sense, but in a sense of projecting power, having each other's back within NATO."

It is worth mentioning that NATO's Article 5 states that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all, obligating a collective response.

In recent years, NATO has strengthened ties with Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand—known as the IP4—whose leaders have attended recent NATO summits.

NATO chief Mark Rutte told the Japan Times that the alliance aims to deepen these partnerships by expanding information-sharing and defense-industrial cooperation.

"We have to move beyond... joint declarations... let's make it practical," said the Dutchman, who became NATO chief last October.

Japan has increased military cooperation with countries in Europe, and last November Tokyo and the European Union announced a new security and defense partnership.