Bibi Caught Off Guard as Trump Announces US-Iran Talks During Live Presser

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was stunned and visibly unsettled during a joint press conference with former US President Donald Trump, after Trump unexpectedly announced that indirect talks between Washington and Tehran would begin this week.

The surprising revelation came during a live broadcast from Washington on Monday, with Trump stating, “It’ll go on Saturday,” referring to the scheduled discussions.

He added, “I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious,” alluding to potential military action, which he said he did not want to pursue — and even claimed that the “Israeli” side wouldn’t want it either “if they can avoid it.”

According to “‘Israel’ Hayom”, the statement left the “Israeli” delegation visibly shocked. A senior political source admitted that, despite later efforts to spin the moment, “‘Israel’ had no prior knowledge of an agreement between Trump and the Iranians to launch talks.” One official present remarked that “the shock was written all over their faces.”

Netanyahu responded by demanding the complete dismantling — not just a freeze — of Iran’s peaceful nuclear infrastructure, despite international inspectors finding no evidence of diversion toward weapons development.

Other sources suggested Netanyahu was assured during the meeting that “Israel” would still have a role in shaping the content of the talks — a detail described as “a positive aspect” amid the surprise.

The announcement comes amid reports that Oman has resumed its role as a mediator, with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US regional envoy Steve Witkoff expected to hold indirect discussions in Muscat on Saturday.

Iran has reiterated that any negotiations must include full respect for its sovereignty and the lifting of unilateral US sanctions, particularly those enacted under Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign.

While the meeting was initially billed as a strategic discussion covering issues like trade and tariffs, “Israeli” media later revealed that the real purpose behind Netanyahu’s sudden visit was to be briefed on the upcoming talks.

“Yedioth Ahronoth” reported that Netanyahu had arrived in Washington hoping for progress on a 17% tariff imposed by Trump on “Israeli” goods. Instead, he received what the outlet described as a “harsh and humiliating” response — and left empty-handed.

Trump praised Netanyahu for reducing tariffs on American products and simply pledged to “keep talking” regarding the 17% tariff issue.

Regarding Gaza, where the “Israeli” entity has waged a genocidal war since October 2023 and continues to hold scores of Palestinian detainees, Trump made no concrete statements. He only offered vague hopes that the war would “end soon.”

Despite Netanyahu being blindsided by the Iran announcement, Trump used the meeting to emphasize the scale of American support for “Israel,” noting, “The US gives ‘Israel’ $4 billion a year,” including an extra $1 billion beyond regular aid.

Trump also revived his controversial idea of having the US “own” Gaza, noting Netanyahu had “convinced him” that some countries, approached by Mossad, were open to receiving displaced Palestinians.

“Israeli” outlet “Walla” called the event “possibly the most failed meeting ever” between an American president and an “Israeli” prime minister, describing Netanyahu as unprepared and ineffective.

“Maariv” added that the trip ended in an “embarrassing event” where Netanyahu appeared more like a prop in Trump’s bid to reassert himself on the global stage.